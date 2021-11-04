Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.