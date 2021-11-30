Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.