Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.