Marion's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
