Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.