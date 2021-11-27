 Skip to main content
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

