Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.