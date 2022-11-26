Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Sunday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect pe…