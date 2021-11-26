 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics