Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.