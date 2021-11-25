Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.