Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.