This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
