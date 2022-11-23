Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.