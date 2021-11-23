This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.