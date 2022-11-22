Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
