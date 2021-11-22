Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.