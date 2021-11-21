Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.