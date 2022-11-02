This evening's outlook for Marion: A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
