Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

