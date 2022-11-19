This evening in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
