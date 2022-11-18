This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
