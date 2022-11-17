 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

