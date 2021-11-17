For the drive home in Marion: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies to…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reac…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% ch…