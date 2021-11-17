 Skip to main content
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

