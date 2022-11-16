 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

