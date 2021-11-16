 Skip to main content
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

