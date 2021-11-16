This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies to…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reac…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% ch…