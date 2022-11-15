Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
