This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
