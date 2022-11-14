Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Marion will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
