Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

