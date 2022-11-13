 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

