 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics