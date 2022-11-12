For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
