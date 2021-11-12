 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics