Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

