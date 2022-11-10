This evening in Marion: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
