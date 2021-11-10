For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. High…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Marion. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion are…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …