Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.