 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics