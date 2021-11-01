For the drive home in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
