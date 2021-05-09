 Skip to main content
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Monday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

