May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.