For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low.…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Marion's evening forecast: Clear. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comf…