May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

