May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

