May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.