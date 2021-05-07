This evening in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low.…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Marion will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
This evening in Marion: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is deg…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Marion. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The a…