Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. There is …
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possibl…
Marion's evening forecast: A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorro…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…