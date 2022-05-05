May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.