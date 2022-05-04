Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
