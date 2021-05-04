Marion's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
