May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

