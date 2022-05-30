For the drive home in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
