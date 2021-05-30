 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Marion. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics