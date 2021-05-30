May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Marion. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.