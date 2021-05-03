Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 …
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SW…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. I…
This evening in Marion: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is deg…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low.…