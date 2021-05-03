May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.